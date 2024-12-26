Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Fire Claims More Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic accident involving an LPG tanker and a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has claimed 19 lives so far. The incident occurred on December 20, leading to a massive fireball. Many victims, including Lalaram, suffered severe injuries, and several remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Fire Claims More Lives in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from a devastating tanker fire in Rajasthan has risen to 19, following another fatality at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Thursday.

SMS Hospital superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati confirmed the latest casualty, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

Lalaram, a security guard caught in the blaze while commuting to work, succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered 60% burns and was on a ventilator along with three other critical patients.

On December 20, an LPG tanker collided with a truck, igniting a towering fireball on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Eleven victims died immediately, with additional casualties in the following days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024