Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Fire Claims More Lives in Rajasthan
A tragic accident involving an LPG tanker and a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has claimed 19 lives so far. The incident occurred on December 20, leading to a massive fireball. Many victims, including Lalaram, suffered severe injuries, and several remain hospitalized in critical condition.
The death toll from a devastating tanker fire in Rajasthan has risen to 19, following another fatality at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Thursday.
SMS Hospital superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati confirmed the latest casualty, underscoring the scale of the disaster.
Lalaram, a security guard caught in the blaze while commuting to work, succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered 60% burns and was on a ventilator along with three other critical patients.
On December 20, an LPG tanker collided with a truck, igniting a towering fireball on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Eleven victims died immediately, with additional casualties in the following days.
