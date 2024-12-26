Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Noida Extension Hospital Power Transformer

A fire broke out in a power transformer near Swastham Hospital in Noida Extension. No injuries were reported, though a nearby motorcycle was destroyed. The incident occurred around 10:30 am, and a water tender quickly contained the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:19 IST
Fire Erupts at Noida Extension Hospital Power Transformer
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a power transformer stationed outside a private hospital in Noida Extension, also referred to as Greater Noida (West), on Thursday, according to officials.

Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries, although a motorcycle parked close by was completely destroyed in the blaze, officials reported.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar remarked that the fire was reported around 10:30 am, following which a water tender was dispatched to the location near Ithaira village in the Bisrakh area.

The transformer was situated seven to eight meters away from Swastham Hospital, Kumar confirmed.

Kumar stated, "The fire was quickly brought under control. No one sustained any injuries during the incident. A bike positioned near the transformer was incinerated."

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, he added.

Alleged video footage of the incident appeared on social media, showing hospital staff attempting to extinguish the flames and assisting in the removal of the burnt motorcycle from the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024