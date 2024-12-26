Fire Erupts at Noida Extension Hospital Power Transformer

A fire erupted at a power transformer stationed outside a private hospital in Noida Extension, also referred to as Greater Noida (West), on Thursday, according to officials.

Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries, although a motorcycle parked close by was completely destroyed in the blaze, officials reported.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar remarked that the fire was reported around 10:30 am, following which a water tender was dispatched to the location near Ithaira village in the Bisrakh area.

The transformer was situated seven to eight meters away from Swastham Hospital, Kumar confirmed.

Kumar stated, "The fire was quickly brought under control. No one sustained any injuries during the incident. A bike positioned near the transformer was incinerated."

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, he added.

Alleged video footage of the incident appeared on social media, showing hospital staff attempting to extinguish the flames and assisting in the removal of the burnt motorcycle from the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)