Modi Pushes For PRAGATI Advances: Metro Projects Under Lens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a crucial meeting of the PRAGATI platform, spotlighting ICT-based, multi-modal governance. This collaboration among central and state governments reviewed projects exceeding Rs one lakh crore in value.

The meeting assessed eight key projects, notably six metro train endeavors, alongside road and thermal power initiatives. Modi emphasized the adverse impact of project delays on costs and public benefit delivery, urging government officials to address these issues.

Highlighting metro projects as a preferred public transport option in expanding cities, Modi called for workshops capturing best practices. He also reviewed the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, advocating enhanced rooftop solar capacity by streamlining vendor ecosystems and reducing processing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)