Left Menu

Double Tragedy at Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race

Two sailors tragically lost their lives in a single night during the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Both men were struck by the boom of their respective vessels, prompting an immediate response from their crews. The incidents have cast a shadow over this year's event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-12-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 02:29 IST
Double Tragedy at Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A dark cloud hovered over the prestigious Sydney to Hobart yacht race as two sailors were killed in separate accidents, race organisers and local authorities confirmed. Both incidents involved crew members being struck by the boom, resulting in fatal injuries despite efforts to save them.

The New South Wales police received calls just before midnight regarding a crew member who was fatally hit by a sail boom. Despite CPR attempts by fellow crew members, revival efforts were unsuccessful. In a grim twist, another sailor met the same fate only hours later on a different boat.

Identified vessels Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline were involved in the tragedies, though the identities of the deceased sailors remain undisclosed. Adverse weather conditions led several boats to withdraw from the competition, leaving Law Connect in the lead as the race continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024