Double Tragedy at Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race

A dark cloud hovered over the prestigious Sydney to Hobart yacht race as two sailors were killed in separate accidents, race organisers and local authorities confirmed. Both incidents involved crew members being struck by the boom, resulting in fatal injuries despite efforts to save them.

The New South Wales police received calls just before midnight regarding a crew member who was fatally hit by a sail boom. Despite CPR attempts by fellow crew members, revival efforts were unsuccessful. In a grim twist, another sailor met the same fate only hours later on a different boat.

Identified vessels Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline were involved in the tragedies, though the identities of the deceased sailors remain undisclosed. Adverse weather conditions led several boats to withdraw from the competition, leaving Law Connect in the lead as the race continues.

