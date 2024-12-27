Tragic End for Tiger Cub at Bandhavgarh Reserve
A female tiger cub has been found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Initial findings suggest a territorial fight among big cats led to its death. A tourist discovered the carcass, which was later investigated by forest officials. An autopsy will confirm the exact cause.
A tragic discovery was made at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh, as a female tiger cub was found dead, a forest official confirmed on Friday.
Early investigations indicate that the one-and-a-half-year-old cub may have fallen victim to a territorial dispute among the park's larger feline residents. However, the definitive cause of death remains pending an autopsy, according to Panpatha Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Forest, B S Uppal.
The cub's carcass was initially spotted on Thursday by a tourist in the reserve's Jagua beat. Alerted by this report, forest staff promptly responded. Officials suspect the cub perished on Wednesday. Following the autopsy, the animal's last rites were conducted in accordance with protocol.
