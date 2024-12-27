Dr. Sandip Shah Appointed Chairperson of NABL, Promises New Era in Testing and Calibration Quality Standards

Dr. Sandip Shah, a distinguished medical professional and innovator in healthcare, has been named the Chairperson of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a key constituent of the Quality Council of India (QCI). NABL is instrumental in enhancing the quality of testing and calibration services, providing a foundation of trust for consumers, businesses, and regulators.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Dr. Shah brings unparalleled expertise in pathology, molecular biology, and transplant immunology. He succeeds Prof. Subbanna Ayyappan, furthering NABL’s mission of upholding global quality standards in testing and calibration.

Impressive Credentials and Pioneering Contributions

Dr. Shah is a Gold Medalist in MD Pathology and Bacteriology from B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad. His professional journey includes roles as Joint Managing Director at Neuberg Diagnostics and founder of Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratories. He also serves as the Honorary Director at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center.

A trailblazer in diagnostics, Dr. Shah launched India’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility, which conducted over 3,500 tests at a single site. His contributions extend to international accreditation as a CAP Inspector and academia as a visiting faculty member at IIM Ahmedabad.

Dr. Shah has been a pivotal figure in NABL’s evolution, chairing the Medical Labs Accreditation Improvement Committee (MLAIC) and mentoring laboratories in adopting best practices.

Strengthening NABL’s Role in Quality Assurance

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) plays a vital role in maintaining reliability and accuracy in laboratory testing and calibration. Accredited laboratories are critical to improving the global competitiveness of Indian industry while ensuring consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

As Chairperson, Dr. Shah aims to expand NABL's reach by:

Introducing innovative accreditation models to support emerging industries.

Enhancing laboratory capabilities to meet global standards.

Promoting digitization and advanced technologies in testing and calibration processes.

Fostering partnerships with international quality organizations to ensure global recognition of NABL-accredited labs.

Quality Council of India and NABL’s Vision

The Quality Council of India (QCI) is an autonomous body established by the Government of India to instill a quality-conscious culture across products and services. Through its constituent boards like NABL, QCI provides independent third-party assessments, supporting industry, and consumer confidence.

Under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, QCI’s efforts span diverse sectors, driving initiatives that impact everyday life.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Shah’s leadership is expected to catalyze a new phase of growth and innovation at NABL. With his expertise and visionary approach, NABL is poised to further its commitment to excellence, ensuring India’s testing and calibration laboratories continue to meet and exceed international quality standards.

Through his role, Dr. Shah envisions NABL becoming a global benchmark for trust, precision, and technological advancement in quality assurance.