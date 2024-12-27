Delhi's AQI Improves; GRAP Stage-III Restrictions Lifted Amid Favorable Trends and Forecasts

Delhi witnessed a significant improvement in its air quality index (AQI), with levels dropping from 348 at 5 PM to 334 at 7 PM on 27th December 2024, signaling a downward trend. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas convened its Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to review the air quality and decide on the continuation of restrictive measures under Stage-III of GRAP.

After thorough deliberations, the Sub-Committee unanimously decided to revoke Stage-III restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, citing continuous improvements in air quality and favorable meteorological conditions. The decision followed forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which predicted AQI levels stabilizing in the "Poor" category (201-300) in the coming days. Key Observations and Decisions:

Improvement in AQI: Delhi’s AQI improved from 348 at 5 PM to 341 at 6 PM and further to 334 at 7 PM, attributed to favorable weather and persistent rainfall.

Forecast for Continued Improvement: Meteorological predictions indicate that AQI levels will likely remain in the lower end of the "Very Poor" or "Poor" categories in the coming days.

Impact of Stage-III Restrictions: Recognizing the disruptive effects of Stage-III measures on stakeholders and the public, the Sub-Committee opted to revoke these actions while maintaining Stages I & II.

Conditions for Industries and Construction Sites Industrial units and construction and demolition (C&D) sites that were closed for non-compliance with statutory rules and directions will not be permitted to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission.

Public Advisory Despite the easing of restrictions, the CAQM urged citizens to adhere to the GRAP Citizen Charter for Stages I and II, particularly given the winter season, when meteorological conditions can deteriorate air quality.

Implications of the Decision

Stage-III Restrictions Revoked: Activities such as construction, industrial operations, and other measures that were halted under Stage-III can resume, reducing disruptions to the economy and daily life.

Stages I & II Remain in Force: Intensified measures under these stages include actions like water sprinkling, dust suppression, and vehicle checks to curb pollution.

The Sub-Committee will continue to closely monitor air quality levels and forecasts, conducting regular reviews to decide on the reimplementation of Stage-III restrictions if necessary.

Access the Revised GRAP Schedule

The updated GRAP schedule (December 2024) is available on the CAQM website: https://caqm.nic.in.

This decision marks a significant step toward balancing public health priorities with the need for minimal disruption to daily life and economic activities. The CAQM remains committed to ensuring air quality in the NCR while preparing to adapt measures as necessary.