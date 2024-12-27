Tragic Tempo Accident in Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured

A horrifying accident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has resulted in the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to four other pedestrians. The incident occurred at 6:30 PM on Friday when a speeding tempo went out of control.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Priti Patel. The injured group includes three women and one man, all of whom have been admitted to Rajawadi hospital for treatment.

Authorities have taken the tempo driver into custody. Eyewitnesses claim the driver was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. Police have collected his blood samples for further analysis as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)