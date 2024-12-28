Traffic Restrictions Announced for New Year's Eve Celebrations in Delhi
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for New Year's Eve, focusing on areas like Connaught Place. Restrictions begin at 8 PM Tuesday, with roadblocks and parking limitations in place. Strict measures against traffic violations will be enforced. Public transport usage is encouraged due to limited parking availability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police has announced a comprehensive traffic advisory for New Year's Eve across the capital, with specific emphasis on Connaught Place, officials disclosed.
Effective from 8 PM on Tuesday, the advisory includes restrictions on private and public vehicles entering the Connaught Place area, with checkpoints established around key locations like Mandi House and Gole Market.
Additional measures include roadside sobriety checks and strict enforcement against traffic violations such as drunken driving and reckless behavior. Limited parking suggests public transport as a preferred option for revelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
