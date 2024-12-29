Tornadoes Sweep Houston: Destruction in Their Wake

On Saturday, multiple tornadoes wreaked havoc in the Houston area, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Residents witnessed damage to homes, fences, and vehicles as they scrambled for safety amid the chaos.

Local news outlets captured images and reports of the widespread damage. Although the complete scope of the devastation is still under assessment, it is evident that numerous communities have been heavily impacted.

The National Weather Service has verified the occurrence of at least five tornadoes in the region, affecting localities such as Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest, and Porter Heights. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as recovery efforts begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)