The Elusive Tigress: Zeenat's Journey Across Borders

The tigress Zeenat, originating from Odisha's Simlipal forest, has traveled extensively across the tri-junction of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, causing a stir as authorities struggle to sedate her. Tranquilization attempts early Sunday morning were unsuccessful, leaving officials to delay further efforts pending veterinary advice.

Encircled with double netting in Bankura's Gopalpur forest, the tigress has not retreated to her original habitat and continues to evade capture. Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal, Debal Roy, stated that Zeenat is in an excited state, complicating sedation procedures. Meanwhile, drones have been deployed to track her movement, though dense forests pose a challenge to surveillance.

Zeenat embarked on this journey after being brought to Simlipal from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to introduce new genetic diversity. However, she has shown no signs of returning to Simlipal. The tigress has covered over 120 km, subsisting on domestic goats while avoiding trap baits. Her case highlights the challenges of wildlife management across state borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)