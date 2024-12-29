Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Falls Victim to Bee Attack in Odisha

A 32-year-old man named Biswanath Murmu died after being attacked by a swarm of bees outside his residence in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Employed as a junior engineer, he passed away en route to the hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem.

Tragedy Strikes: Man Falls Victim to Bee Attack in Odisha
A 32-year-old man from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district died on Sunday after being attacked by a swarm of bees, police reported. The incident took place at the man's residence in the Mahuldiha area.

Biswanath Murmu, a junior engineer with the rural development department, succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. The attack was sudden and unprovoked, with large numbers of bees emerging from a nearby hive.

Authorities have filed a case of unnatural death and arranged for a post-mortem. The district, noted for its forests and wildlife, experiences such encounters occasionally, said Suchindra Mahalik, inspector in-charge of the local police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

