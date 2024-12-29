National Green Tribunal Calls for Strategic Action on Elevated Ozone Levels in Delhi
The National Green Tribunal has requested the Center's response regarding the feasibility and mechanisms for implementing the CPCB's recommendations to control elevated ozone levels in Delhi. The tribunal emphasizes the need for targeted measures and highlights the need for a comprehensive plan involving multiple stakeholders to address this pressing environmental issue.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal has urged the Centre to address rising ozone levels in Delhi, calling for strategic action in line with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recommendations. These levels have exceeded permissible limits, sparking concerns over public health and environmental impacts.
The CPCB report suggests focusing not just on local sources but also on broader control measures due to the transportability of ozone and its precursors. The Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change is required to give official input on these strategies, reflecting ongoing national-level attempts to mitigate air pollution.
Further investigation is suggested, considering variables such as transboundary movements, soil emissions, and other natural contributors. The tribunal has set an April 21 deadline for further reports and developments, signifying the urgency of this environmental issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR invokes GRAP III after sharp rise in pollution levels: Order.
Delhi-NCR Enforces Stage 4 Pollution Control Amid Severe Air Quality
Delhi's Severe Cold Wave Escalates Air Quality Crisis
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: GRAP Stage III Measures Enforced
Delhi Imposes Tougher Air Quality Measures Amid Severe Pollution