National Green Tribunal Calls for Strategic Action on Elevated Ozone Levels in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal has urged the Centre to address rising ozone levels in Delhi, calling for strategic action in line with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recommendations. These levels have exceeded permissible limits, sparking concerns over public health and environmental impacts.

The CPCB report suggests focusing not just on local sources but also on broader control measures due to the transportability of ozone and its precursors. The Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change is required to give official input on these strategies, reflecting ongoing national-level attempts to mitigate air pollution.

Further investigation is suggested, considering variables such as transboundary movements, soil emissions, and other natural contributors. The tribunal has set an April 21 deadline for further reports and developments, signifying the urgency of this environmental issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)