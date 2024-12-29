Left Menu

Late-Season Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast US

A severe storm system swept across the US Southeast, causing tornadoes, gusty winds, and power outages. The weekend's storms led to fatalities and significant damage, particularly in Texas and Mississippi. The National Weather Service reported multiple tornado touchdowns, with damage assessments underway.

Updated: 29-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:52 IST
A strong storm system unleashed a trail of destruction across the US Southeast over the weekend, threatening to produce tornadoes in several states. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted continued gusty winds, hail, and tornado risks as the storms advanced through Sunday.

On Saturday, severe weather claimed at least two lives with tornadoes wreaking havoc in southeastern Texas and Mississippi. Initial reports indicated around 40 tornado sightings across the region, though these remain unverified pending official damage surveys by NWS teams.

In Texas, one person died near Houston, and multiple homes suffered damage across several counties. Meanwhile, Mississippi reported multiple injuries and significant damage from tornadoes that struck Adams and Franklin counties. Amid widespread power outages, the storm system continued its eastward journey, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting urgent weather warnings.

