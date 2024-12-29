Avalanche Alert Issued in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District
The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) issued an orange alert for a potential avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district at altitudes over 3,000 metres. The alert spans 24 hours from 5 pm Sunday. Heavy snowfall has occurred in high areas, necessitating safety measures by local authorities.
The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued an orange alert for a possible avalanche in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, at elevations exceeding 3,000 metres. The alert, raised on Sunday, remains effective for 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday.
Mohammad Obaidullah Ansari, Joint Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, has communicated with Chamoli's district magistrate, advising to implement necessary safety and precautionary measures due to the alert. All pertinent officials are urged to remain on high alert.
The Chamoli district has recently experienced heavy snowfall in areas over 2,500 metres, while lower regions have seen varied rainfall. Meanwhile, Badrinath experienced a rare sunny day despite having accumulated about one and a half feet of snow, according to the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee.
