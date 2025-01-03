Tragedy in the Skies: Plane Crash Hits Fullerton Commercial Site

A tragic incident unfolded in Southern California when a small aircraft crashed into a commercial building in Fullerton, resulting in two deaths and 18 injuries. Police have confirmed the fatalities and indicated that 10 individuals were hospitalized, while eight received immediate treatment on-site.

The crash was reported at 2.09 pm, as the aircraft collided with a structure housing Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery company. Emergency personnel swiftly arrived to control the ensuing fire and evacuate nearby premises, according to Fullerton police spokesperson Kristy Wells.

Flight data indicates the crash involved a four-seat, single-engine plane that went down shortly after takeoff near Fullerton Municipal Airport. This incident follows a similar event last November when another light aircraft crashed near the airport, underscoring concerns about aviation safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)