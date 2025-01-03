Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Plane Crash Hits Fullerton Commercial Site

A small plane crash in Fullerton, California, resulted in two fatalities and 18 injuries after hitting a commercial building. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, evacuating nearby areas and extinguishing the resulting blaze. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff near Fullerton Municipal Airport, a site of a previous incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fullerton | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:30 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Plane Crash Hits Fullerton Commercial Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic incident unfolded in Southern California when a small aircraft crashed into a commercial building in Fullerton, resulting in two deaths and 18 injuries. Police have confirmed the fatalities and indicated that 10 individuals were hospitalized, while eight received immediate treatment on-site.

The crash was reported at 2.09 pm, as the aircraft collided with a structure housing Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery company. Emergency personnel swiftly arrived to control the ensuing fire and evacuate nearby premises, according to Fullerton police spokesperson Kristy Wells.

Flight data indicates the crash involved a four-seat, single-engine plane that went down shortly after takeoff near Fullerton Municipal Airport. This incident follows a similar event last November when another light aircraft crashed near the airport, underscoring concerns about aviation safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025