Left Menu

Jurassic Journey: Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in UK Quarry

A quarry in Oxfordshire, England, has revealed hundreds of dinosaur footprints from the middle Jurassic era. Among the discoveries is a 150-meter trackway likely used by the predator Megalosaurus. The significant find was made by researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:26 IST
Jurassic Journey: Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in UK Quarry

In a stunning paleontological discovery, researchers have identified hundreds of dinosaur footprints in a quarry located in Oxfordshire, England. Dating back to the middle Jurassic era, these footprints offer new insights into the life of dinosaurs like the formidable Megalosaurus.

The findings were described as monumental, with one trackway stretching over 150 meters. This impressive discovery was made at Dewars Farm Quarry, highlighting the extensive routes once traveled by these giant reptiles.

Conducted by experts from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham, the excavation sheds light on prehistoric travel patterns and ecosystems. This finding emphasizes the UK's significance in the field of dinosaur research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025