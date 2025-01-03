Left Menu

Rare Melanistic Leopard and Cub Spotted in Odisha Forest

A rare melanistic leopard and its cub were spotted in a forest in Odisha's Nayagarh district. The sighting was captured via camera trap, highlighting the region's biodiversity. Such leopards are crucial to the ecosystem, and their presence was confirmed in three forest divisions by the 2024 leopard estimation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A rare sighting of a melanistic leopard and its cub in Odisha's Nayagarh district has brought excitement to wildlife enthusiasts. Captured by a camera trap, these elusive creatures, also known as 'black panthers,' underline the region's rich biodiversity and the importance of their habitat conservation.

The leopard's presence was confirmed by the All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024, which identified such unique leopards in three of the state's forest divisions. This discovery emphasizes the critical role these leopards play in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

In a post on X, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha shared images and a video of the leopard, stressing the significance of habitat protection in ensuring a thriving wildlife heritage for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

