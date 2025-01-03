Rare Melanistic Leopard and Cub Spotted in Odisha Forest

A rare sighting of a melanistic leopard and its cub in Odisha's Nayagarh district has brought excitement to wildlife enthusiasts. Captured by a camera trap, these elusive creatures, also known as 'black panthers,' underline the region's rich biodiversity and the importance of their habitat conservation.

The leopard's presence was confirmed by the All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024, which identified such unique leopards in three of the state's forest divisions. This discovery emphasizes the critical role these leopards play in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

In a post on X, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha shared images and a video of the leopard, stressing the significance of habitat protection in ensuring a thriving wildlife heritage for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)