Blaze in Seongnam: South Korean Fire Officials Battle Commercial Building Inferno

A fierce blaze has erupted in a commercial building in Seongnam, located just south of Seoul, South Korea, prompting urgent action from fire officials.

Dozens have already been evacuated, but uncertainty lingers as to whether there are still individuals trapped inside the building. Intense smoke and flames have been observed emanating from the lower levels as fire crews diligently work to put out the fire.

The Gyeonggi provincial fire department confirmed that efforts to extinguish the flames at the eight-story structure, which also includes multiple basement levels, are ongoing. So far, there have been no reported injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)