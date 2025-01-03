Left Menu

Ethiopia Rocked by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting the seismic activity in the region. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged following the event.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tremor of significant magnitude, measuring 5.5, struck Ethiopia on Friday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which could potentially amplify its impact. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation closely.

Currently, there are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries resulting from the quake, but authorities are still assessing the potential impact on the region.

