Ethiopia Rocked by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A tremor of significant magnitude, measuring 5.5, struck Ethiopia on Friday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which could potentially amplify its impact. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation closely.

Currently, there are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries resulting from the quake, but authorities are still assessing the potential impact on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)