Natural Water Purification Project Praised by Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praises a Rs 2.70 crore project that uses phytoremediation to clean the Rapti River, highlighting its cost-saving benefits. Emphasizing water purity's historical importance, he notes the reduced occurrence of encephalitis deaths in Gorakhpur. Inspired by PM Modi, efforts like the Namami Gange project are significant milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded a newly inaugurated municipal corporation project that aims to purify wastewater entering the Rapti River using natural phytoremediation methods. The project, valued at Rs 2.70 crore, promises to maintain river cleanliness while cutting costs, as announced on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at the project's inauguration, Adityanath emphasized the significance of natural water purification methods, citing substantial savings on electricity and maintenance expenses. He also commended the natural method's environmental benefits and highlighted its role in preserving the Rapti River's health in Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister linked the initiative to broader national efforts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat and Namami Gange projects, which aim to improve water quality. He pointed out that earlier pollution issues led to penalties but now, natural purification techniques have improved water quality significantly, making them a sustainable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

