Natural Water Purification Project Praised by Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded a newly inaugurated municipal corporation project that aims to purify wastewater entering the Rapti River using natural phytoremediation methods. The project, valued at Rs 2.70 crore, promises to maintain river cleanliness while cutting costs, as announced on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at the project's inauguration, Adityanath emphasized the significance of natural water purification methods, citing substantial savings on electricity and maintenance expenses. He also commended the natural method's environmental benefits and highlighted its role in preserving the Rapti River's health in Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister linked the initiative to broader national efforts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat and Namami Gange projects, which aim to improve water quality. He pointed out that earlier pollution issues led to penalties but now, natural purification techniques have improved water quality significantly, making them a sustainable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)