Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

A severe winter blast is threatening millions of Americans from the Plains to the East Coast, with heavy snow, treacherous ice, and freezing rain expected to persist through Monday. The National Weather Service issued warnings this Saturday.

In anticipation of the storm's impact, governors in Kentucky and Virginia declared states of emergency. According to meteorologist Rich Bann from the Weather Prediction Center, the storm poses multiple threats, including heavy snow in the Plains and significant icing in the south, endangering road safety.

Over 60 million people are under winter weather advisories, with severe conditions stretching from Nebraska to Virginia. The Kansas City International Airport temporarily closed due to rapid ice buildup. A subsequent wave of Arctic air is predicted to bring extreme cold to the eastern U.S. next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)