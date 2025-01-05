Karnataka's New Doppler Weather Radars: Enhancing Forecasting and Safety

Karnataka's efforts to boost weather forecasting capabilities are underway with the installation of new Doppler Weather Radars (DWR) in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Technical difficulties have slightly delayed Mangaluru's radar, initially set for completion by January 15, while setbacks in land acquisition have hindered the Bengaluru project. Despite these challenges, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) remains optimistic, expecting the Mangaluru radar to be operational by the end of the month.

An S-band DWR planned for Bengaluru encountered issues with land acquisition, initially planned for Nandi Hills, later reconsidered for a government school property. Puviarasan, head of IMD's Bengaluru centre, emphasized the need for unobstructed space to ensure accurate data collection, citing elevation and building height restrictions as key concerns.

The implementation of these radars is critical for better weather predictions, particularly for regions prone to heavy rains and other natural disasters. The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve disaster preparedness, alongside collaborations with local institutions and potential partnerships involving AI in disaster management.

