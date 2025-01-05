Left Menu

Karnataka's New Doppler Weather Radars: Enhancing Forecasting and Safety

Karnataka is set to enhance its weather forecasting capabilities with new Doppler Weather Radars in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. However, technical and land acquisition challenges have delayed their installation. The IMD is working to overcome these issues, aiming to operationalize the radars by 2024, improving weather predictions and disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 08:57 IST
Karnataka's New Doppler Weather Radars: Enhancing Forecasting and Safety
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's efforts to boost weather forecasting capabilities are underway with the installation of new Doppler Weather Radars (DWR) in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Technical difficulties have slightly delayed Mangaluru's radar, initially set for completion by January 15, while setbacks in land acquisition have hindered the Bengaluru project. Despite these challenges, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) remains optimistic, expecting the Mangaluru radar to be operational by the end of the month.

An S-band DWR planned for Bengaluru encountered issues with land acquisition, initially planned for Nandi Hills, later reconsidered for a government school property. Puviarasan, head of IMD's Bengaluru centre, emphasized the need for unobstructed space to ensure accurate data collection, citing elevation and building height restrictions as key concerns.

The implementation of these radars is critical for better weather predictions, particularly for regions prone to heavy rains and other natural disasters. The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve disaster preparedness, alongside collaborations with local institutions and potential partnerships involving AI in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025