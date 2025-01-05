Anarock Expands Office Leasing Team to Meet Soaring Demand
Anarock, a real estate consultancy, plans to double its office leasing team to 100 professionals due to rising demand for premium workspaces. The company has rapidly grown since it entered the office leasing segment in 2024 and aims for quality-focused expansion in key markets like Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Anarock, a Mumbai-based real estate consultancy, is set to double its office leasing team to 100 professionals this year, targeting the growing demand for premium workspaces from corporates.
The company ventured into the office leasing sector in April 2024, expanding beyond housing brokerage and retail lease services. The move has been positively received, with a strong market presence established in cities like Gurugram, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
Managing Director Peush Jain revealed their recruitment efforts will focus on high-demand markets, aiming to enhance transaction management and market research capabilities. Anarock's consultative approach and data-backed solutions have distinguished them within the competitive landscape, with robust growth anticipated for next year.
