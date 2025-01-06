Unsafe Building Collapse Raises Concerns in Sector-17
A multi-storey building, previously declared unsafe, collapsed in Sector-17 without causing any injuries. Police cordoned off the area following the collapse, which occurred around 7:15 am. Earlier, a similar incident resulted in two casualties in Mohali's Sohana village, raising regional safety concerns.
06-01-2025
A multi-storey building in Sector-17 collapsed on Monday morning, but fortunately, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.
The incident, which occurred around 7:15 am, prompted police to quickly cordon off the area and deploy a fire tender to ensure public safety.
Authorities had previously declared the building unsafe, highlighting ongoing safety issues, especially after a similar collapse in Mohali's Sohana village on December 21 resulted in two fatalities.
