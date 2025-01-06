China Launches Beidou-Enabled Upper-Air Sounding Operations at Key Climate Observatory

At 07:15 on January 1, 2025, a balloon equipped with a Beidou satellite navigation sounding device successfully launched from the Xilinhot Upper-air Observatory in Inner Mongolia, China. Within 30 minutes, the first set of vertical atmospheric sounding data was transmitted to the meteorological big data cloud platform, "Tianqing," marking a groundbreaking advancement in meteorological research and operations.

This event signifies the official start of Beidou-enabled upper-air baseline climate observations at the Xilinhot Observatory, the only Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) upper-air baseline observatory in mainland China. Located in the semi-arid grasslands of north-central Asia, the observatory plays a pivotal role in monitoring climate changes and the impacts of human activities within the mesothermal temperate zone.

“This is the first time that Beidou sounding operational data has been applied to upper-air baseline climate observation,” noted Guo Qiyun, Deputy Director of the base room at the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Meteorological Observation Centre (MOC).

Strategic Importance of Xilinhot Observatory

Xilinhot’s location on the transit path of cold air makes it a vital node for studying atmospheric dynamics and climate variability in the region. Its unique position also provides critical data for validating remote sensing observations from Chinese satellites, such as the FENGYUN meteorological satellites, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of global weather models.

According to Kang Li, Director of the Office of Observations and Networks at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Meteorological Service: "Upper-air baseline climate observations at Xilinhot enable validation tests for remote sensing technologies and improve the quality of global vertical observation networks and gridded forecast data.”

A Global Perspective on Upper-Air Monitoring

The GCOS upper-air network includes over 30 observatories worldwide, but only four are located in Asia. Xilinhot stands out as a critical resource for regional and global climate research, offering continuous and stable vertical atmospheric data. This data is essential for understanding climate patterns, supporting predictive models, and assessing the impact of environmental changes.

Advanced Technology and Future Impacts

The integration of Beidou satellite navigation into atmospheric sounding operations represents a significant leap forward for China’s meteorological capabilities. By harnessing this technology, the Xilinhot Observatory provides unprecedented precision in data collection, supporting long-term climate monitoring and short-term weather forecasting.

The real-time data shared through the Tianqing platform offers multiple benefits, including improving climate research, enhancing early warning systems, and strengthening global meteorological collaboration. The observatory’s contributions are expected to play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events and fostering resilience in the face of climate change.

China’s Commitment to Global Meteorology

The Xilinhot Observatory underscores China's commitment to advancing meteorological science and strengthening global cooperation. As the observatory continues its operations, it is expected to support critical initiatives, from improving satellite validation techniques to contributing to the global network of upper-air observations.

This development not only highlights the capabilities of the Beidou satellite system but also positions China as a leader in climate research, data innovation, and international meteorological collaboration.