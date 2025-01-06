Court Orders Urgent Union Carbide Waste Action Amid Media Caution
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given six weeks to the state to safely dispose of Union Carbide factory waste, moving it from Bhopal to Pithampur. Media has been warned against misinformation. Protests erupted over health and environmental concerns related to the disposal process.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a six-week ultimatum to the state government, emphasizing the need to safely dispose of hazardous waste from the shuttered Union Carbide factory.
During the hearing, concerns about misinformation in the media were addressed, urging responsible reporting on the contentious waste disposal issue.
The court's ruling follows public protests and unrest in Pithampur, sparked by fears over potential health and environmental impacts.
