Rajasthan's Ambitious 2047 Vision: A Leap Towards Inclusive Growth

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a transformative plan titled 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'. The state aims for inclusive growth with a focus on infrastructure and a $350 billion economy. Significant financial support will come from MoUs with Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra to fund key infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move towards comprehensive development, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma unveiled an ambitious action plan called 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'. The initiative, grounded in the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay', outlines ten resolutions focused on inclusive growth, particularly in infrastructure.

During an official ceremony, Sharma marked the signing of crucial MoUs with financial giants Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra at his residence. These agreements will inject a substantial financial flow into the state, where Bank of Baroda will disburse Rs 20,000 crore annually and Bank of Maharashtra Rs 10,000 crore, funding pivotal projects in energy, roads, and sanitation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of banks in boosting personal and economic growth, ensuring public benefits from financial services. This initiative is a cornerstone in the wider vision of a developed Rajasthan and India by 2047, fostering both public welfare and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

