Tragedy Strikes Pench: Tigress Falls Victim to Poaching

A tigress, aged between four and five years, was found dead in Pench Tiger Reserve, suspecting a poaching case. The tigress allegedly died from electrocution by poachers. Attempts were made to chop off its paws. An investigation is underway to catch the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in the Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, where the carcass of a young tigress was discovered, leading to suspicions of a poaching attempt.

The remains, estimated to be 24 to 36 hours old, were found in the Kurai area of the reserve. Initial findings suggest the tigress succumbed to electrocution near Jirewada village.

Efforts to apprehend the alleged poachers are in full swing, with initial reports indicating an unsuccessful bid to sever the tigress's paws. The carcass was appropriately disposed of following the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

