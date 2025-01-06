Tragedy Strikes Pench: Tigress Falls Victim to Poaching

A tragic incident unfolded in the Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, where the carcass of a young tigress was discovered, leading to suspicions of a poaching attempt.

The remains, estimated to be 24 to 36 hours old, were found in the Kurai area of the reserve. Initial findings suggest the tigress succumbed to electrocution near Jirewada village.

Efforts to apprehend the alleged poachers are in full swing, with initial reports indicating an unsuccessful bid to sever the tigress's paws. The carcass was appropriately disposed of following the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)