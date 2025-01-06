Left Menu

KZN on High Alert: Disaster Teams Mobilized Ahead of Severe Rainfall Warning

Provincial Disaster Management and Stakeholders Brace for Localized Flooding and Infrastructure Challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:56 IST
"All stakeholders have affirmed their readiness to address any eventualities stemming from the adverse weather conditions," CoGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi assured. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has activated disaster management teams across the province in response to a severe weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). The warning forecasts disruptive rainfall from Monday, 6 January, to Wednesday, 8 January 2025, with significant risks of localized flooding, infrastructure damage, and traffic disruptions.

SAWS predicts that heavy rainfall will likely cause:

Overflowing of low-water bridges.

Localized flooding in settlements and major routes.

Disruptions during the post-holiday return of travelers.

Damage to mud-based homes and vulnerable infrastructure.

Key areas expected to be affected include Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, Umzumbe, and several others.

Provincial Preparedness and Stakeholder Collaboration

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has convened a Joint Operations Committee to coordinate efforts with multiple stakeholders, including the South African National Roads Agency, SAPS, municipal disaster teams, and departments such as Transport, Agriculture, and Social Development.

"All stakeholders have affirmed their readiness to address any eventualities stemming from the adverse weather conditions," CoGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi assured. Disaster management teams will monitor high-risk areas and assist communities in distress.

Broader Regional Rainfall Outlook

Beyond KZN, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the North West, Free State, southern Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, with rainfall accumulation ranging between 50mm and 70mm. Flash floods, slippery roads, and hazardous driving conditions are anticipated.

Safety Guidelines for Residents and Motorists

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and follow these safety recommendations:

Avoid crossing flooded roads or streams.

Relocate to higher ground if water levels rise.

Refrain from traveling on low-lying bridges and roads.

Drive slowly with headlights on during poor visibility.

Keep windshields clear to ensure visibility.

Emergency Preparedness and Updates

To minimize risk and ensure safety, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre advises residents to stay updated via reliable sources, such as official weather alerts and local news. Emergency teams will remain deployed throughout the province, with regular updates provided to the public.

Community Advisory

As KZN braces for the storm, CoGTA encourages residents to prioritize safety, assist vulnerable community members, and report emergencies promptly to local authorities. This proactive approach, combined with coordinated stakeholder efforts, is aimed at minimizing the impact of the severe weather on lives and livelihoods across the province.

