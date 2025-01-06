Left Menu

Polar Vortex Disrupts Travel Across the U.S.

A massive winter storm triggered dangerous travel conditions across the U.S. from the central to eastern states. Schools and government offices were closed, thousands of flights canceled, and many lost power, as snow, ice, and extreme cold gripped the nation, influenced by a shifting polar vortex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Annapolis | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A major winter storm brought travel to a standstill across central and eastern United States on Monday, prompting widespread school closures and power outages. The storm extended from Kansas and Missouri, with blizzard conditions, to Indiana and New Jersey. It disrupted both air and rail travel, impacting thousands.

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings, highlighting significant snowfall and frigid temperatures. With wind chills plummeting to perilous levels, states like Missouri and Kentucky activated emergency measures to protect citizens. The storm is linked to the polar vortex, its influence magnifying due to a warming Arctic climate.

City governments declared states of emergency as roads became treacherous. Officials urged residents to stay indoors amid traffic hazards, while forecasters predicted continued disruptions as the storm advanced towards the Mid-Atlantic, anticipating more snow and plummeting temperatures across the affected areas.

