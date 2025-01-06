Polar Vortex Disrupts Travel Across the U.S.

A major winter storm brought travel to a standstill across central and eastern United States on Monday, prompting widespread school closures and power outages. The storm extended from Kansas and Missouri, with blizzard conditions, to Indiana and New Jersey. It disrupted both air and rail travel, impacting thousands.

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings, highlighting significant snowfall and frigid temperatures. With wind chills plummeting to perilous levels, states like Missouri and Kentucky activated emergency measures to protect citizens. The storm is linked to the polar vortex, its influence magnifying due to a warming Arctic climate.

City governments declared states of emergency as roads became treacherous. Officials urged residents to stay indoors amid traffic hazards, while forecasters predicted continued disruptions as the storm advanced towards the Mid-Atlantic, anticipating more snow and plummeting temperatures across the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)