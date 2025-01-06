Left Menu

Polar Vortex Unleashes Historic Winter Storm Across U.S.

A severe winter storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures across the U.S., causing hazardous travel conditions and power outages. Schools and government offices closed as the polar vortex expanded its reach. The impact included widespread travel delays, road accidents, and a state of emergency in several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Annapolis | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:35 IST
Polar Vortex Unleashes Historic Winter Storm Across U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A severe winter storm wreaked havoc across the U.S. on Monday, covering states from the central to the East Coast in snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, leading to a cascade of closures and disruptions.

Roads in Kansas, Nebraska, and Indiana were blanketed with snow and ice, leaving motorists stranded and forcing the activation of the National Guard in Indiana. As per PowerOutage.us, nearly 300,000 customers faced power outages across several states.

The polar vortex, a mass of ultra-cold air, intensified the situation by spreading southwards, contributing to dangerously low temperatures and a range of travel difficulties, including canceled flights and halted train services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025