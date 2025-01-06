Polar Vortex Unleashes Historic Winter Storm Across U.S.

A severe winter storm wreaked havoc across the U.S. on Monday, covering states from the central to the East Coast in snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, leading to a cascade of closures and disruptions.

Roads in Kansas, Nebraska, and Indiana were blanketed with snow and ice, leaving motorists stranded and forcing the activation of the National Guard in Indiana. As per PowerOutage.us, nearly 300,000 customers faced power outages across several states.

The polar vortex, a mass of ultra-cold air, intensified the situation by spreading southwards, contributing to dangerously low temperatures and a range of travel difficulties, including canceled flights and halted train services.

