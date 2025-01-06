Shaking Grounds: Earthquake Hits Southern Iran

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern Iran on Monday, bringing attention to the seismically active region once more. The quake, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), occurred at a depth of 10 km.

This seismic event underscores the persistent geological challenges faced by communities in Southern Iran, where earthquakes are not uncommon.

Authorities continue to monitor and assess the impact, prioritizing the safety and needs of those potentially affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)