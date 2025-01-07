Earthquake Shakes Shigatse: 6.9 Magnitude Tremor Hits Tibet

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck the city of Shigatse in Tibet early Tuesday, shaking the region and prompting reports by state media.

At exactly 9:05 a.m., the quake made its presence known across the Tibetan city, with a focus depth of just 10 kilometers beneath the surface, as confirmed by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Such seismic activity has raised concerns about potential aftershocks and the impact on local infrastructure, though no immediate reports of damage have emerged. China's state broadcaster, CCTV, relayed this information to the public as authorities monitored the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)