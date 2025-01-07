Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Shigatse: 6.9 Magnitude Tremor Hits Tibet

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet's Shigatse city on Tuesday morning. The tremor occurred at 9:05 a.m. local time with a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. This seismic event was reported by China's state broadcaster, CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 07:01 IST
Earthquake Shakes Shigatse: 6.9 Magnitude Tremor Hits Tibet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck the city of Shigatse in Tibet early Tuesday, shaking the region and prompting reports by state media.

At exactly 9:05 a.m., the quake made its presence known across the Tibetan city, with a focus depth of just 10 kilometers beneath the surface, as confirmed by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Such seismic activity has raised concerns about potential aftershocks and the impact on local infrastructure, though no immediate reports of damage have emerged. China's state broadcaster, CCTV, relayed this information to the public as authorities monitored the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025