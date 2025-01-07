Nigeria Advances Cancer Care: Key Milestones in National Cancer Control Programme

Nigeria has made significant strides in its cancer control programme over the past decade, strengthening institutional frameworks, increasing funding, and building a robust oncology workforce to address its growing cancer burden. An international assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) highlights these achievements while offering recommendations for further progress.

With a population of 220 million spread across a vast 900,000 square kilometers, Nigeria faces unique challenges in healthcare delivery. The uneven distribution of health services—primarily concentrated in urban centers—has left many rural communities underserved. Noncommunicable diseases, including cancer, remain a pressing health issue, with an estimated 128,000 new cancer cases annually, according to IARC’s 2022 data.

Recent Achievements in Cancer Care

In 2023, the Nigerian government established the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), which subsequently launched the National Strategic Cancer Control Plan 2023–2027. NICRAT’s Director General, Usman Aliyu, emphasized the institute’s focus on creating comprehensive cancer treatment centers across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and strengthening state and federal-level cancer control programs.

As part of this strategic plan, the government has prioritized prevention, diagnosis, treatment, hospice, and palliative care, alongside data management and advocacy. Partnerships with local and international organizations, including the Islamic Development Bank and the African Development Bank, are paving the way for enhanced capacity and accessibility.

The imPACT Review Mission: Insights and Opportunities

An imPACT review mission conducted in October 2024 evaluated Nigeria’s progress and identified opportunities to expand cancer services. The mission, comprising experts from 12 countries, assessed key sites, including university hospitals, private clinics, and primary health centers, and engaged with advocacy groups and healthcare stakeholders.

Preliminary findings highlighted advancements in cancer diagnosis and treatment infrastructure. The mission also underscored the need for regional collaboration and capacity building, especially in radiotherapy, oncology, and pathology. The review proposed leveraging initiatives such as the IAEA’s Rays of Hope and WHO’s breast and cervical cancer programs to accelerate progress.

Addressing Key Cancer Challenges

Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Nigerian women, with over 32,200 new cases and 16,300 deaths annually. Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent among women. Prostate, colorectal, and liver cancers are the most frequent diagnoses among men.

To address these challenges, Nigeria has expressed interest in expanding radiotherapy services, including brachytherapy, across all 36 states. In May 2024, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Nigeria and reaffirmed the agency’s support for the country’s cancer care initiatives under the Rays of Hope program.

Community Engagement and Future Steps

The imPACT review emphasized the importance of integrating cancer prevention and early diagnosis into Nigeria’s primary healthcare system. This approach aims to enhance accessibility and reduce delays in care, particularly in underserved rural areas.

Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, reiterated the organization’s commitment to fostering synergies and enhancing coordination across all levels of cancer control. “We are working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and other partners to promote cancer prevention and early diagnosis interventions,” he said.

Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Progress

Nigeria’s progress reflects a growing commitment to reducing the cancer burden through partnerships and targeted interventions. The imPACT review provides a roadmap for scaling up services, building regional expertise, and ensuring equitable access to care.

With ongoing efforts to expand radiotherapy, enhance workforce training, and strengthen institutional frameworks, Nigeria is well-positioned to make transformative advances in cancer care, offering hope to millions affected by the disease.