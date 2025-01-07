Left Menu

Devastating Quake Rattles Xigaze: Casualties Reported

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region, China, causing the deaths of 32 people and injuring 38 others. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km in Dingri County, with its epicenter located at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:13 IST
A severe 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Xigaze, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, resulting in significant casualties. State media outlets reported that the quake claimed the lives of at least 32 individuals, while injuring 38 others.

The powerful tremor struck Dingri County in Xigaze on Tuesday at 9:05 am Beijing Time. According to regional disaster relief authorities, this seismic event was centered at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, as per information provided by the China Earthquake Networks Centre, showcasing the profound impact it had on the region.

