Devastating Quake Rattles Xigaze: Casualties Reported

A severe 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Xigaze, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, resulting in significant casualties. State media outlets reported that the quake claimed the lives of at least 32 individuals, while injuring 38 others.

The powerful tremor struck Dingri County in Xigaze on Tuesday at 9:05 am Beijing Time. According to regional disaster relief authorities, this seismic event was centered at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km, as per information provided by the China Earthquake Networks Centre, showcasing the profound impact it had on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)