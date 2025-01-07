Left Menu

Bihar Shaken by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near Nepal-Tibet Border

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tibet-Nepal border, causing tremors across Bihar and northern India. With an epicenter located 93 km northeast of Lobuche, the quake triggered panic among residents but resulted in no reported casualties or property damage. The incident was unnerving for many communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake originating near the Tibet-Nepal border hit several regions in Bihar, India, early on Tuesday morning, causing widespread panic.

The quake's epicenter, located 93 km northeast of Lobuche, was at a depth of 10 kilometers, leading tremors to be felt in multiple districts, including Patna and Muzaffarpur.

No casualties or damages have been reported yet, but the event prompted residents to rush out of their homes as a safety precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

