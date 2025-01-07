Bihar Shaken by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near Nepal-Tibet Border

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake originating near the Tibet-Nepal border hit several regions in Bihar, India, early on Tuesday morning, causing widespread panic.

The quake's epicenter, located 93 km northeast of Lobuche, was at a depth of 10 kilometers, leading tremors to be felt in multiple districts, including Patna and Muzaffarpur.

No casualties or damages have been reported yet, but the event prompted residents to rush out of their homes as a safety precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)