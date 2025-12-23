Telangana's First State-Level Mock Drills Boost Disaster Preparedness

The Telangana government has successfully executed its first state-level mock exercise aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness for floods and industrial accidents. Conducted in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the drills spanned 12 districts including Khammam, Warangal, and Hyderabad, targeting areas prone to flooding and industrial sites.

Officials underlined the state's recent experiences with sudden climate changes, heavy rainfall, and industrial mishaps as motivations for this initiative. The mock exercises sought to evaluate and enhance the incident response systems, ensuring departments and responders are ready for emergencies and can coordinate efficiently.

The exercises demonstrated the need for improved early warning systems, clearer communication, and public awareness. Insights gained emphasized the necessity for timely evacuations, enhanced interdepartmental coordination, and robust community cooperation, showcasing learning from past industrial accidents and refining mutual aid strategies between industries during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)