Chad Launches First Common Alerting Protocol and Shares Real-Time Weather Data with the World

In a landmark achievement, Chad has issued its first Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) warning and commenced sharing real-time weather data with the global community. This milestone underscores Chad’s commitment to strengthening climate resilience and improving early warning systems, while demonstrating the transformative potential of digital tools and international collaboration.

This breakthrough, announced by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), is part of an ambitious initiative to address systemic barriers faced by National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) across Africa.

Challenges Facing African Climate Services

As of January 2024, many NMHSs in Africa faced significant hurdles:

60% lacked functional websites , and 30% had no online presence at all.

, and 37% had not issued any weather warnings in the previous six months.

in the previous six months. A majority of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) were disconnected from global data centers due to system fragmentation and software incompatibilities.

These gaps left vulnerable populations without timely access to critical weather and climate information, compounding the impacts of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and storms.

Transforming Chad’s Meteorological Services

In response, the WMO, in collaboration with Chad’s meteorological agency Agence Nationale de la Météorologie (ANAM), has spearheaded a year-long program to modernize Chad’s climate services. Key achievements include:

Launching a new interactive website for ANAM to enhance communication and data dissemination. Publishing Chad’s first CAP warnings, a globally recognized standard for issuing public alerts. Upgrading AWS networks to enable real-time data sharing via the WMO Information System (WIS2.0). Providing hands-on training to ANAM staff on climate data visualization, impact-based forecasting, and global data integration.

This initiative was funded by the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative and supported by NORCAP, with a mission conducted in October 2024 to finalize Chad’s integration into global systems.

Chad’s Data Now Enhances Global Forecasts

Chad is now transmitting real-time data from 19 AWS to the global WMO Information System. Previously, none of Chad’s 59 AWS stations contributed to global data networks. This marks a monumental shift, bolstering the accuracy of international weather forecasts and climate monitoring.

Two maps show Chad’s AWS network before and after this transformation, reflecting a dramatic increase in data-sharing stations.

Driving Digital Transformation with Open-Source Tools

Chad’s success is underpinned by innovative, open-source solutions developed by WMO, including:

ClimWeb : A platform for managing and disseminating climate services.

: A platform for managing and disseminating climate services. CAP Composer : A user-friendly tool for creating public alerts in CAP format, optimized for mobile use.

: A user-friendly tool for creating public alerts in CAP format, optimized for mobile use. WIS2Box Automated Data Loader: A system enabling seamless integration of AWS data into global networks.

A Model for Africa’s Future

Chad’s achievements are part of a broader WMO-led digital transformation initiative aimed at addressing AWS interoperability challenges across Africa. This success sets a blueprint for other nations to follow, proving that investing in digital tools and capacity building can enhance climate resilience and save lives.

Global and Local Benefits

By contributing real-time data, Chad is improving local decision-making during extreme weather events while enhancing global climate resilience. The initiative also boosts Chad’s ability to address climate risks, foster sustainable development, and support vulnerable communities.

The Path Forward

WMO and its partners are now working to replicate Chad’s success across other African nations. Through collaboration, digital transformation, and capacity building, NMHSs can close the data gap, protect populations, and build a safer, more sustainable future for the continent.

“Chad’s transformation proves that with the right tools, training, and partnerships, significant progress in climate resilience and early warning systems is possible,” said a WMO representative.