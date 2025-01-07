WABAG Takes A Greener Step: Achieves IGBC's Prestigious Net Zero Certification

VA Tech WABAG Ltd's corporate headquarters, known as WABAG House, has gained recognition by the Indian Green Building Council, earning the Net Zero Water and Near Net Zero Energy Certification. The company is eyeing a Zero Carbon status by 2028, aligning its goals with national climate objectives.

Chairman Rajiv Mittal highlighted the dedication towards sustainability, aiming for IGBC Platinum certification across projects, which forms part of broader aspirations towards achieving a Net Zero future. Mittal's sentiments were echoed as he received the IGBC plaque.

C Shekar Reddy of IGBC commended the fervor and speed of WABAG's initiatives, setting a commendable standard for others. Notably, WABAG House's advancements have shown improvements in energy conservation, water efficiency, and indoor environmental quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)