Unfiltered Water Crisis: Mangaluru's Untreated Water Dilemma and Accountability Call

Councillor Ivan D’Souza highlights the issue of unfiltered water supply in Mangaluru, urging state intervention. The Netravati River's pollution and neglected purification processes are at the core of the problem. An inquiry committee will prepare a report for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding accountability from local government and MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the alarming situation of unfiltered water supply in Mangaluru, MLC Ivan D'Souza has announced the formation of an inquiry committee. This body will include councillors and experts tasked with investigating the issue affecting nearly half of the district, compromising residents' health.

D'Souza expressed his concerns during a press conference, condemning the ongoing problem of supplying untreated sewage-mixed water. He emphasized the gravity of the issue, given the Netravati River's ranking as one of Karnataka's most polluted rivers, and warned that the MCC administration would be held accountable for any health repercussions.

The councillor stressed the urgent need for governmental action, revealing that a detailed report will be furnished for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's perusal during his upcoming district visit. Despite the investment in infrastructure under the Smart City project, there remains an unchecked sewage flow issue, which has raised public outcry for oversight and remedy.

