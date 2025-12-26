Left Menu

Delhi's Renewed Fight: Targeting PM10 Pollution Sources

The Delhi government plans to revive a stalled study to identify PM10 pollution sources, turning focus from PM2.5. A previously halted IIT Kanpur study faced criticism on data and methodology. The new effort aims for real-time, detailed assessments to develop effective pollution mitigation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to relaunch its effort to pinpoint the contributors of PM10 pollution, shifting its focus from the smaller PM2.5 particles. Officials revealed that a study halted in 2023 due to methodological concerns will be revived with an emphasis on the larger pollutant.

The need for this renewed focus arises as PM10 is often the dominant pollutant during Delhi's winter season. The government aims to use real-time assessments to identify specific sources of PM10 pollution, like road and construction dust, and devise effective interventions.

The study, previously managed by IIT Kanpur, was discontinued due to data reliability issues. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is now tasked with finding a new agency to undertake the research, intended to inform long-term pollution control strategies with input from Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

