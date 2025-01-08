Survivors Rescued Amid Tragic Himalayas Quake

In a devastating catastrophe, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck the Himalayas, primarily affecting the Tibet region. Chinese officials confirmed the successful rescue of over 400 individuals who were trapped by the disaster, as over 30,000 residents were relocated for safety.

The epicenter of the quake was identified as Tingri, located in Tibet, near Mount Everest. The impact was felt across Nepal, Bhutan, and India. With temperatures dropping to minus 18 degrees Celsius, survivors faced the threat of hypothermia overnight, while emergency supplies including tents, food, and electrical generators reached the affected regions.

Amidst the ongoing rescue operations, reports from Chinese state media confirmed the destruction of thousands of homes and casualties numbering 126 on the Tibetan side. Consequently, the region continues to experience aftershocks, while the elevated regions remain vulnerable due to the tectonic activity between Indian and Eurasian plates.

(With inputs from agencies.)