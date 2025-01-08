Frigid Front Tightens Grip on Jharkhand

This week, severe cold gripped parts of Jharkhand, plunging the state into frigid conditions. Latehar recorded the coldest temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Officials noted dramatic temperature drops across the region, with Khunti registering a low of 7.2 degrees, and Jagannathpur, along with Lohardaga and Saraikela, chilling at 7.8 degrees. The state capital, Ranchi, also saw a significant drop to 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Abhishek Anand projected the cold snap to last until January 10. After January 11, a western disturbance is likely to cause temperatures to rise gradually, possibly exceeding 10 degrees Celsius in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)