Frigid Front Tightens Grip on Jharkhand

Parts of Jharkhand are experiencing severe cold, with temperatures plunging to as low as 6.5°C in Latehar. Khunti, Jagannathpur, Lohardaga, and Saraikela also recorded frigid temperatures. Ranchi's temperature dropped to 8.8°C. The cold spell is expected until January 10, with gradual warming post-January 11 due to western disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
This week, severe cold gripped parts of Jharkhand, plunging the state into frigid conditions. Latehar recorded the coldest temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Officials noted dramatic temperature drops across the region, with Khunti registering a low of 7.2 degrees, and Jagannathpur, along with Lohardaga and Saraikela, chilling at 7.8 degrees. The state capital, Ranchi, also saw a significant drop to 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Abhishek Anand projected the cold snap to last until January 10. After January 11, a western disturbance is likely to cause temperatures to rise gradually, possibly exceeding 10 degrees Celsius in February.

