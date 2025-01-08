V Narayanan: Pioneering India's Space Future

V Narayanan, an esteemed rocket scientist, has taken charge as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking the beginning of a promising era for India's space endeavors. Succeeding S Somanath, Narayanan's vision for ISRO includes ambitious projects such as Chandrayaan-4 and the groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission.

Expressing excitement about his new role, Narayanan emphasized the immense pride in joining ISRO's lineage of distinguished leaders. "It is a great privilege to be part of such a prestigious organization," he told reporters, shortly after his appointment was announced by the Prime Minister's Office.

Highlighting ISRO's upcoming missions, Narayanan revealed plans for the Space Docking Experiment and a new navigation satellite launch. Under his guidance, ISRO is also preparing for India's first space station, further solidifying the nation's role in the global space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)