V Narayanan: Pioneering India's Space Future

V Narayanan, a prominent rocket scientist, has been appointed as the ISRO Chairman, succeeding S Somanath. Under his leadership, ISRO enters a promising phase with key missions like Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, and a potential space station. His appointment was confirmed by the PMO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:43 IST
V Narayanan
  • Country:
  • India

V Narayanan, an esteemed rocket scientist, has taken charge as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking the beginning of a promising era for India's space endeavors. Succeeding S Somanath, Narayanan's vision for ISRO includes ambitious projects such as Chandrayaan-4 and the groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission.

Expressing excitement about his new role, Narayanan emphasized the immense pride in joining ISRO's lineage of distinguished leaders. "It is a great privilege to be part of such a prestigious organization," he told reporters, shortly after his appointment was announced by the Prime Minister's Office.

Highlighting ISRO's upcoming missions, Narayanan revealed plans for the Space Docking Experiment and a new navigation satellite launch. Under his guidance, ISRO is also preparing for India's first space station, further solidifying the nation's role in the global space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

