Left Menu

Seismic Stir: Qinghai Earthquake Strikes Near Yellow River Source

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Qinghai in China, near the Yellow River's source. This region on the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau frequently experiences seismic activity. The recent Qinghai tremor followed a 6.8 quake in Tibet. Madoi county, home to former nomadic herders, is the quake's epicenter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:17 IST
Seismic Stir: Qinghai Earthquake Strikes Near Yellow River Source
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled the Chinese province of Qinghai on Wednesday. The epicenter was pinpointed near the Yellow River's source, a vital waterway for northern China, officials reported.

The Qinghai-Tibetan plateau has been experiencing heightened seismic activity since Tuesday, beginning with a deadly 6.8-magnitude quake in Tibet's Himalayan foothills, followed by a smaller tremor in Sichuan. Wednesday's quake struck Madoi county at a depth of 14 kilometers, as confirmed by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Madoi, located about 200 kilometers west of its county seat, is predominantly inhabited by Tibetans, including resettled former nomadic herders. CENC data reveals that Madoi has registered 102 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or higher in the past five years, highlighting the vulnerability of this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025