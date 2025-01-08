Seismic Stir: Qinghai Earthquake Strikes Near Yellow River Source

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled the Chinese province of Qinghai on Wednesday. The epicenter was pinpointed near the Yellow River's source, a vital waterway for northern China, officials reported.

The Qinghai-Tibetan plateau has been experiencing heightened seismic activity since Tuesday, beginning with a deadly 6.8-magnitude quake in Tibet's Himalayan foothills, followed by a smaller tremor in Sichuan. Wednesday's quake struck Madoi county at a depth of 14 kilometers, as confirmed by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Madoi, located about 200 kilometers west of its county seat, is predominantly inhabited by Tibetans, including resettled former nomadic herders. CENC data reveals that Madoi has registered 102 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or higher in the past five years, highlighting the vulnerability of this region.

