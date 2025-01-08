Brigade Ventures into Hyderabad with Landmark Mixed-Use Development

Real estate giant Brigade Enterprises Ltd is set to invest an impressive Rs 4,500 crore in a new mixed-use development at Neopolis Kokapet, Hyderabad. This move aims to capitalize on the booming demand for luxury residences and premium commercial spaces in the region.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises has dubbed the 10-acre venture 'Brigade Gateway.' The project will span 45 lakh square feet, with 25 lakh square feet dedicated to luxury housing, marking it as one of the tallest residential complexes in Hyderabad.

Executive Director Amar Mysore confirmed plans to structure the financing through equity, customer sales, and construction finance. Notably, the project will also feature a commercial tower under the 'World Trade Center' brand, offering a mix of retail, office, and hotel spaces.

