Brigade Ventures into Hyderabad with Landmark Mixed-Use Development

Brigade Enterprises Ltd will invest Rs 4,500 crore in a mixed-use development in Hyderabad, comprising luxury housing and a commercial tower. The project features 600 luxury flats and significant office-retail space, including a World Trade Center. Revenue streams include customer sales and construction finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Real estate giant Brigade Enterprises Ltd is set to invest an impressive Rs 4,500 crore in a new mixed-use development at Neopolis Kokapet, Hyderabad. This move aims to capitalize on the booming demand for luxury residences and premium commercial spaces in the region.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises has dubbed the 10-acre venture 'Brigade Gateway.' The project will span 45 lakh square feet, with 25 lakh square feet dedicated to luxury housing, marking it as one of the tallest residential complexes in Hyderabad.

Executive Director Amar Mysore confirmed plans to structure the financing through equity, customer sales, and construction finance. Notably, the project will also feature a commercial tower under the 'World Trade Center' brand, offering a mix of retail, office, and hotel spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

