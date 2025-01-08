Chilling Temperatures Grip North India Amid Cold Wave Warnings

As winter intensifies across North India, temperatures have plummeted below zero in Kashmir and inched closer to the freezing point in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The national capital, however, enjoyed some relief from the bitter cold with a sunny afternoon and moderately higher daytime temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning in parts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting cold wave conditions, ground frost, and dense fog in several districts. Additionally, a western disturbance could lead to rain and snow later in the week, with temperatures expected to initially drop by two degrees Celsius before gradually rising.

Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur. Dense fog affected visibility in Punjab and Haryana. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing intense cold, with forecasts of further dips in temperature and isolated rain or snow in coming days.

