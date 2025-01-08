Chilling Temperatures Grip North India Amid Cold Wave Warnings
North India faces intensified winter as temperatures drop to freezing levels in Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, with cold wave warnings issued. Weather forecasts predict further temperature drops and possible rain or snow due to western disturbances, while Delhi enjoys temporary respite with higher daytime warmth.
- Country:
- India
As winter intensifies across North India, temperatures have plummeted below zero in Kashmir and inched closer to the freezing point in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The national capital, however, enjoyed some relief from the bitter cold with a sunny afternoon and moderately higher daytime temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning in parts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting cold wave conditions, ground frost, and dense fog in several districts. Additionally, a western disturbance could lead to rain and snow later in the week, with temperatures expected to initially drop by two degrees Celsius before gradually rising.
Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur. Dense fog affected visibility in Punjab and Haryana. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing intense cold, with forecasts of further dips in temperature and isolated rain or snow in coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Snowy White Christmas Sparks Tourist Surge Amid Road Closures in Himachal Pradesh
Rainy Surprises: Western Disturbance Chills Rajasthan
Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operations in Rajasthan
Snowfall Shuts Down Roads as Tourists Flock to Himachal Pradesh
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal on Christmas eve; rain hits parts of Delhi, Rajasthan