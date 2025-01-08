Left Menu

Chilling Temperatures Grip North India Amid Cold Wave Warnings

North India faces intensified winter as temperatures drop to freezing levels in Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, with cold wave warnings issued. Weather forecasts predict further temperature drops and possible rain or snow due to western disturbances, while Delhi enjoys temporary respite with higher daytime warmth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As winter intensifies across North India, temperatures have plummeted below zero in Kashmir and inched closer to the freezing point in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The national capital, however, enjoyed some relief from the bitter cold with a sunny afternoon and moderately higher daytime temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning in parts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting cold wave conditions, ground frost, and dense fog in several districts. Additionally, a western disturbance could lead to rain and snow later in the week, with temperatures expected to initially drop by two degrees Celsius before gradually rising.

Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur. Dense fog affected visibility in Punjab and Haryana. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing intense cold, with forecasts of further dips in temperature and isolated rain or snow in coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

