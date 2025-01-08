Raging Wildfires Devastate Los Angeles: Celebrities and Residents Flee for Safety
Multiple massive wildfires swept through Los Angeles, causing destruction and panic among residents. Thousands evacuated as homes burned, and ferocious winds hampered firefighting efforts. Notable figures including Hollywood stars were forced to escape. Emergency crews remain on high alert as wind and dry conditions persist, with fires still raging unchecked.
In a devastating turn of events, massive wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, leaving destruction in their wake. Early Wednesday morning saw residents scrambling to escape as fire consumed more than 1,000 structures.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed two fatalities and several injuries. Hundreds of firefighters are engaged in the battle against three separate blazes, spanning areas from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena. Strong winds grounded firefighting aircraft, adding to the challenges.
Tens of thousands evacuated from affluent neighborhoods as the flames advanced. Hollywood celebrities such as Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore were among those forced to flee. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, deploying over 1,400 firefighters as part of ongoing efforts to manage the crisis.
