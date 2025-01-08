Massive Fire Engulfs Indore Tanker and Nearby Warehouse

A massive fire erupted in a stationary oil tanker in Indore city on Wednesday, spreading rapidly to a nearby warehouse believed to be illegally producing paint thinner, according to police reports.

No injuries have been reported from the incident as the fire's origin remains unidentified. Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Patle detailed that the tanker caught fire in the Lasudiya area, with the flames quickly reaching the adjacent warehouse.

Initial investigations point to the presence of paint thinner at the warehouse, suggesting illicit manufacturing. Authorities managed to extinguish the tanker fire and suppress the warehouse blaze by demolishing parts of its walls. The tanker and warehouse's owners are being sought for further investigation.

