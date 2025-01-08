Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Indore Tanker and Nearby Warehouse

A fire erupted in an oil tanker in Indore, engulfing a warehouse suspected of illegal paint thinner production. With no injuries reported, police are investigating the incident's cause and the warehouse's doubtful operations. Authorities extinguished the flames by demolishing parts of the structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:33 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Indore Tanker and Nearby Warehouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted in a stationary oil tanker in Indore city on Wednesday, spreading rapidly to a nearby warehouse believed to be illegally producing paint thinner, according to police reports.

No injuries have been reported from the incident as the fire's origin remains unidentified. Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Patle detailed that the tanker caught fire in the Lasudiya area, with the flames quickly reaching the adjacent warehouse.

Initial investigations point to the presence of paint thinner at the warehouse, suggesting illicit manufacturing. Authorities managed to extinguish the tanker fire and suppress the warehouse blaze by demolishing parts of its walls. The tanker and warehouse's owners are being sought for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025